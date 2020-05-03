Car abandoned after accident on West Hillcrest Avenue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department got a call after midnight on Sunday about a car colliding with a pole on West Hillcrest Avenue, trapping an occupant when it fell.
According to authorities, when they arrived on the scene the car was abandoned even though the call that came in reported a female passenger being trapped.
This accident is still under investigation and 2 NEWS will update that story as it develops.
