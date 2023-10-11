DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The CANstruction competition will return to Dayton for the first time since 2019 to build sculptures and donate to The Foodbank.

CANstruction blends construction with philanthropy, as teams build sculptures entirely out of canned goods. The competition will take place on Oct. 11 inside the Dayton Mall, 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road.

Nine local businesses will build sculptures depicting a variety of scenes and objects. More than 26,000 canned goods will be used in the competition before being donated to the Dayton Foodbank.

“Over 88,000 local residents are food insecure. While it is easy to host a food drive to collect nonperishable food items, it takes creativity, ingenuity, and a lot of time to make art out of canned goods,” said Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank. “Thanks to ABC Ohio Valley and Miami Township, the canned goods collected will provide thousands of meals for individuals in need.”

Sculptures can be seen on display in the Dayton Mall until Oct. 18. The public is encouraged to watch the building process, vote on their favorites and contribute additional donations to the Foodbank.

Find more information about the Dayton CANstruction competition here.