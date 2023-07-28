DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new cannabis dispensary opened its doors in the Dayton this month.

Guaranteed Dispensary, housed in a revitalized building in the Walnut Hills neighborhood, is located at 1910 Wayne Avenue.

There were previously only two dispensaries in Dayton, and the state elected to award four additional locations to keep up with growing consumer needs.

“We began with a dream of applying in the state of Ohio for a medical cannabis dispensary,” Ayman Haswah, CEO of Guaranteed Dispensary, said. “We submitted our application at six different locations throughout the state of Ohio. This particular location was our top pick and our favorite.”

They also have plans to open a drive-thru ready by winter, which would be the first of its kind in Dayton.

The dispensary is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.