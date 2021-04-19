Canine virus halts adoptions from Clark County Dog Shelter

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Dog Shelter said Monday it will not be conducting adoptions for the next two weeks due to a possible exposure to the contagious canine parvovirus.

“The top priority at the Clark County Dog Shelter is always to ensure the health and well-being of the dogs we care for,” said Dog Warden Sandi Click. “The decision to halt adoptions is out of an abundance of caution. We have a protocol in place for incoming dogs during this time and wish to protect the dogs currently in our care from undue stress.”

The dog shelter will continue the redemption process by appointment only throughout the 14-day period. It will continue to update its Facebook page with strays that were impounded in order to help reunite them with their owner, per the Ohio Revised Code. Licensing and microchip sales will also continue by appointment only.

The dog shelter is expected to resume adoptions on Monday, May 3.

A dog recently adopted at the Clark County Dog Shelter was diagnosed with canine parvovirus, a contagious disease that can affect all dogs, but particularly unvaccinated dogs and puppies. The Shelter said there are currently no dogs at the Shelter affected by the parvovirus as this time, but adoptions are being halted out of an abundance of caution.

Symptoms include lethargy, loss of appetite, bloating, fever, low body temperature, vomiting and severe or bloody diarrhea, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Proper disinfection of contaminated kennels is essential to control the spread of parvovirus. The virus is not easily killed and the AMVA recommends consulting your veterinarian for specific guidance on cleaning and disinfecting agents. Vaccination and proper hygiene procedures are recommended to prevent the virus. Canine parvovirus cannot be contracted by humans. For more information about parvovirus, click here.