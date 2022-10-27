Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is offering to scan trick-or-treat candy for families this year.

According to a Facebook Post by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, families can bring their trick-or-treat haul to the Greene County Common Pleas Courthouse located at 45 N. Detroit Street in Xenia.

Those interested in having their candy scanned can come in from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, October 31, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said. This event is free to all who wish to attend.