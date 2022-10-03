BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — The Family Violence Prevention Center hosted a candlelight vigil Monday night to remember victims of domestic violence. They say domestic violence is on the rise in Greene County and have seen an uptick in violent attacks.

“Give us a call, there’s help, you don’t have to be alone,” said Board President Family Violence Prevention Center Shirelle Applin.

The vigil is not only about remembering domestic violence victims, but also marks a promise for others to know help is always available. You just have to use your light.

“We chose a vigil to show the significance and devastation that domestic violence causes that it can be life threatening and life ending,” said Youth Therapist, Family Violence Prevention Center Harmony Thoma.

On Monday Governor Mike DeWine announced that he is awarding $6.7 million to support the work of the Ohio Domestic Violence Network (ODVN) to offer mobile and health advocacy services and temporary residential services for domestic violence survivors across the state. The announcement comes during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Thoma says sometimes victims may be unaware of red flags.

“If someone is jealous of you and makes it seem like they just love you and don’t want you to have your own life, keep you away from friends and family, if they get angry easily and become very in your face and aggressive,” said Thoma.

Applin says Domestic violence cases are on the rise in Greene County and there is an uptick in violent attacks. As of July 21, Greene County’s Domestic Relations Court handled 139 domestic violence cases, up from 117 last year. Across Ohio from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, at least 131 people died in domestic violence incidents.

“It’s like this dirty secret but it’s definitely pervasive, I see it in patients in my office and it’s amazing to see some of the trials that victims go through and just know we have help, help right here in Greene County,” said Applin.

For more information, click here.