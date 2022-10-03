GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A candlelight vigil will be held for victims of domestic violence in Greene County on Monday.

The Family Violence Prevention Center (FVPC) will be holding its third annual candlelight vigil on Monday, Oct. 3.

FVPC said that domestic violence cases are on the rise in Greene County. As of July 21, Greene County’s Domestic Relations Court had handled 139 domestic violence cases, which is up from 117 in 2021.

“Domestic violence is all about an imbalance of power and control,” said Debbie Matheson, FVPC executive director. “A lot of our work is making sure victims know there is a way out.”

The vigil will be held at 6 p.m. at the Greene Towne Square.