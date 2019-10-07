Candlelight vigil held for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A candlelight vigil was held Monday evening to mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The vigil happened at The Greene at the main courtyard. The Family Violence and Prevention Center hosted the event.

Organizers said that Monday’s vigil is meant to raise awareness about domestic violence in Greene County and around the country.

This is the third year for the event at The Greene.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.