Candlelight prayer vigil to be held for ailing Valley View teacher

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — Valley View Schools is hosting a candlelight prayer vigil for fifth grade teacher Melissa Baker, who was recently moved to Hospice of Dayton because of her declining health.

The district will hold the vigil in the parking lot of Valley View Intermediate Monday, June 29, at 8 p.m.

Staff, former students, parents and community members are encouraged to come and celebrate Baker. The district invites anyone attending to share memories they have of her, and will have a booth with notecards so they can be written down.

The notecards will be given to her children after the vigil.

The district asks that everyone attending socially distance during the event.