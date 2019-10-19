Candle light vigil honors Xenia teens killed in wreck

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A community vigil Friday night honored the lives of two 16-year-olds killed in a Greene County crash on Wednesday. Troy Haney and Jarred Hixson were killed when the car crashed on OH-235.

The service started with a prayer from Xenia’s mayor. She expressed the pain and questions in the community’s minds right now.

People were handed blue bracelets with the phrase ‘Xenia Strong’ stamped on them as they made their way into the Xenia Community Center.

The service was faith-based and while not all there followed the same faith, the auditorium was filled with hundreds of people starting their healing process. Most people in attendance were young teens around the age of Haney and Hixson.

The teens attended Xenia City Schools but recently moved over to the Greene County Career Center. The city put flags outside the Xenia government building at half staff out of respect for the families.

The pastor today hoping Friday’s service would help people know they are not alone in their pain.

“There will be funeral services held this week but we thought it was really important that students be able to have an outlet. And for them to take a step towards healing and for them to know and understand that there is a community around them that want to love and support them throughout this time,” said Pastor Nate Chrisman.

Another vigil is planned for Saturday at West Side Park in Xenia at 5 p.m. It is open to the public.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.