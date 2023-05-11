DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two candidates have made it to the final stages in Springfield’s search for a new fire chief.

According to the City of Springfield, Springfield Fire Rescue Division Assistant Chief Brian Leciejewski and recently-retired Wright Patterson Air Force Base Fire Department Chief Jacob King will both undergo final interviews during the next week.

Both candidates were part of a pool of applicants gathered by a local government consulting firm, Management Advisory Group. Of the pool, four candidates advanced past initial interviews where they completed an assessment center process run by the consultant.

After the final interviews, City Manager Bryan Heck will select his choice for the position. They will then be affirmed by the City Commission.