DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Trotwood is changing the rules for where you can park, with new ordinances announced on Friday, June 23.

According to the release, no trucks, trailers or camping trailers are allowed to park on city streets other than when actively loading or unloading the vehicle. This also specified that no trucks, trailers or camping trailers are allowed to be parked on property that is not commercially zoned as a semi-truck or other commercial parking terminals.

Any vehicle in violation of these ordinances is subject to impoundment as well as a mandatory $150 fine.

“Parking on property not designated for larger vehicles may cause damage to the surface area and increase the risk of criminal activity,” the release explained.

However, the release states that these ordinances do not apply to panel trucks or pickup trucks of three-quarter tons or less.

There will be a 60-day grace period following this announcement, after which towing and other penalties will go into effect.