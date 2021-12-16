DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Organizations across the Miami Valley are rallying support from the community to help those impacted by the tornadoes in Kentucky over the weekend. Some of the latest efforts come from Shelter Community Church in Kettering and With God’s Grace food pantry in Dayton.

Ryan Riddell is the pastor of Shelter Church and works as a realtor with Keller Williams Community partners. After a Keller Williams location in Kentucky reached out Riddell to request aid, parishioners and community members came together to start collecting supplies for survivors.

“There’s a town and it’s called Eddyville, Kentucky,” said Riddell. “There’s a Keller Williams office there that’s working with this town and they have a warehouse. And so this town just has a lot of need. So what we’re doing is we’re collecting all kinds of supplies, all kinds of just necessities that these folks need right now.”

One of the organizations that have come on board to help with the efforts is Dayton Freight, which has agreed to haul the supplies following their collection.

“We have three different trailers that we’re looking to receive products, supplies, necessities and get those down to those folks,” he said.

Two of those trailers will be located in the Miami Valley for donors to drop off supplies. One will be located at Austin Landing and the other will be stationed at Shelter Church. The third trailer is being packed in the Cincinnati area.

With God’s Grace food pantry is also collecting items to transport to Mayfield, Kentucky on their 26-foot bus the day after Christmas. Executive director of the organization, Nicole Adkins, said they are collaborating with Northside Baptist Church to coordinate and drop off essentials that survivors will need.

“With God’s Grace wants to be able to help families that aren’t even in our community. In 2019, we all went through the tornado here. I am one that was personally affected by the tornado so I know firsthand to how it is to be able to be in this rut where you don’t [have] any [certainty]. You don’t know what’s going to happen from day to day.

Adkins said some the specific items that were requested of them include sleeping bags, work gloves, flashlights, batteries and shovels. She is urging Daytonians to remember the items they needed during the 2019 tornadoes and consider donating similar items.

Both Riddell and Adkins said donors should refrain from sending water. Some general items that could be of use, however, include:

Shovels

Extension cords

Baggies

Pedialyte

Kerosene heaters

Big totes

Space heaters

Propane tanks (all sizes)

Styrofoam coolers

Women pjs

Toddler pull-ups (all sizes)

A full list of the requested items can be found on Shelter Community Church’s Facebook page.

Items can be dropped off through Shelter Church or at Austin Landing between noon and 6 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Pastor Riddell said the trailers of supplies will be taken to Kentucky on Monday.

Adkins said donations can be made at Free Store location of With God’s Grace this Thursday, Friday, Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Their supplies will be delivered December 26.

For more ways to donate, click the links below.

To donate to the Journey Community Church in Middletown, Ohio, click here.

To donate to the Red Cross, click here.

To donate to Hopeland Church in Vandalia, click here.