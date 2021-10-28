DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are asking for your help identifying three men they say broke into a Dayton daycare facility.

The break-in happened September 14 on Profit Way sometime between 10 pm and midnight.

Police said tools and televisions were taken from the facility. One of the suspects has a beard and numerous tattoos on his arms and the back of his head.

If you recognize any of the men in the photos or have any information police want to hear from you. Anyone with information can call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.