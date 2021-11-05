HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights police are asking for help identifying a theft suspect.

Police say an unknown person shattered a car window and stole a wallet while the owner was at work. The suspect then used the victim’s debit card at a nearby store to make several purchases.

The suspect was caught on camera wearing a face covering but police are hopeful someone will recognize the person. If you recognize the person in the photo or have any information you asked to call Huber Heights police at 937-233-2080.