DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Bears4Children’s will be accepting donations on Monday, Dec. 20, from 4 pm to 8 pm, and Thursday, Dec. 23, from 8 am to 11 am, at Build-A-Bear at The Mall at Fairfield Commons.

Since 2008, Bears4Children’s has provided stuffed animals for Dayton Children’s patients who unexpectedly have to spend Christmas in the hospital, said the Hess family, the people behind Bears4Children’s.

Donors can attend the in-person events on Monday and Thursday, however, their donations can be accepted any time during store hours. The Hess family said that donors can go in, stuff the bears, and then leave them for the Hess family to pick up and take to the hospital. Non-denominational cards will also be available at check-out for donors to sign.

According to Bears4Children’s, there will also be a virtual event on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

People can participate online by purchasing a stuffed animal online here for the Bears4Children’s team to pick up.

Steps for online participation are as follows:

At check out, under “Delivery,” choose the “Pick Up” option, and then “Select Store” and select The Mall at Fairfield Commons

List bears4childrens@gmail.com as the email, “Bears4Children’s” as the First Name, your name or family name as the Last Name, and then list either your phone number or Bears4Children’s (937-971-8051), then proceed to check out like normal

Listing your name will let the Bear4Children’s team know who to put on the card that will go with the stuffed animal

Bears4Children’s also said that donors can sponsor a bear by donating Build-A-Bear gift cards as well as other forms of monetary donations. The Hess family said to contact them through phone, email or social media for this option.

