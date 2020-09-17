Can you beat Obi Toppin at Fortnite?

(WDTN) – Wednesday, Chipotle officially launched the 2020 Chipotle Challenger series, and the celebrity lineup includes Obi Toppin, former Dayton Flyer.
The online esports tournament – which officially kicks off on Sept. 17 with a Trios Fortnite challenge – gives fans 13 and older the opportunity to face-off against gaming stars, athletes, musicians and more for a chance to win up to $30,000 and a year of free Chipotle.
In addition to Obi, the lineup of celebrity participants includes soccer phenom Christian Pulisic, hoopster Josh Hart, top hoops draft picks Cole Anthony and Tre Jones and DJ Deacon Phillippe.
Fans can register to compete and learn more about the Chipotle Challenger Series here.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.