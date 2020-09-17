Can you beat Obi Toppin at Fortnite?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) - The Dayton Public School District was awarded more than $23.6 million after a judge issued a decision to award three Ohio public school districts $42 million plus interest due to the Ohio Department of Education’s unlawful reduction of school funding for fiscal years 2005-2007.

Judge Gina R. Russo of the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas issued this decision on September 10, 2020. However, that decision could be appealed. At this time, none of the three school districts have received the money.