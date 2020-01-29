Campus businesses stress cleanliness as Miami U. students are tested for coronavirus

OXFORD, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s business as usual for shops and restaurants in the Uptown neighborhood, hours after Miami University announced two of its Oxford campus students have been tested for coronavirus.

Many people on and off campus tell 2 NEWS that right now, they’re not too worried. But some say they’re being extra cautious.

Emily Bauer, a student who works at Skipper’s Pub and Top Deck, says the owner reminded all employees Tuesday to call out from work if they’re not feeling well and follow usual hygiene protocols.

“They just basically said make sure you wash your hands before coming in and then make sure you always wear your gloves. Just all the right things to do when preparing food for people,” Bauer said.

With the opposing school choosing to postpone Tuesday night’s men’s basketball game, some people who work in the area say business has been slower than expected for a game night.

“Right now, we should have gotten a little bit dinner rush, but we’re not even seeing that right now,” said Ron Gumm, shift manager at Bruno’s Pizza.

Wednesday night’s women’s basketball game was also postponed by the opposing team’s university.

Health officials spoke Tuesday to remind Oxford residents they are still at a very low risk for contracting the virus.