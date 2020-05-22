Campgrounds reopen in time for Memorial Day weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Campgrounds in Ohio have reopened just in time for Memorial Day weekend after closing under the state’s ‘Stay Safe Ohio’ order.

David Stevens is the owner of Enon Beach. He says he’s excited to welcome them back this Memorial Day weekend but it’ll be a lot different than it has been in the past.

“It’s gonna be a lot quieter,” said Stevens. “We can’t rent the boats. We can’t run the hayride. We need to try to control the restrooms. Kids are not supposed to go on the playground equipment and a lot of kids are going to have difficulty understanding that idea.”

Campgrounds reopened in Ohio, but there will be changes due to new protocols under the ‘Responsible Restart Ohio’ plan.

“The kids won’t be here to swim and that kind of thing it’s gonna be different in that way,” said Tina Joyce, a campground visitor.

Joyce said the owners are taking several precautions to make sure their visitors are safe.

“There’s a lot more precautions I think. There’s no swimming. They’re doing a lot more cleaning in the bathrooms and the camp area here,” she said.