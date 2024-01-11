HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Another new addition is coming to Huber Heights on Old Troy Pike, but this time, it’s not a restaurant or retail store.

Wright Way Ohio LLC was just granted special approval by the Huber Heights planning commission to build a campground resort.

The resort will be located on Old Troy Pike near I-70, behind the Camping World store.

The site will utilize more than 67 acres of vacant land. Camping would be available nine months out of the year. Developers have planned 167 RV spots and 41 cabins.

Developers still need approval from the health department before any work can begin.