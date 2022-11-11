Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Approximately three acres of land were scorched at the Lost Creek Prairie Reserve after a campfire spread to the woods.

According to a release by Tipp City Fire and EMS, a person started a campfire near the Great Miami River on Thursday, Nov. 10. Due to how dry the area was, the fire spread to the nearby wooded area.

Crews responded to the scene, but found it difficult to access the wooded area. Upon arrival, the fire had already become deep-seated and was extending rapidly. While crews began tackling the fire immediately, it took crews a 30-minute delay to cross the rough terrain to get to the source of the fire.

With the help of grass trucks from several local agencies and a local farmer’s equipment, crews were able to contain the spread of the fire. Tipp City Electric Department arborists also helped extinguish dead trees that were too dangerous to cut down.

The fire was finally knocked down at 2:40 p.m. and the situation was contained at 4:40 p.m. Just after 6 p.m., crews reported that the scene was secured.

While the fire damaged an estimated three acres of land, crews reported that no civilians or firefighters were injured in the blaze.

While the initial campfire was intentionally set, the release states that the spread was an accident.

Departments called to the scene included crews from West Milton, Bethel, Vandalia, Casstown, Laura, Ludlow Falls, Pleasant Hill, New Carlisle, Bethel-Clark, Fletcher, Troy, Christiansburg, Tipp City PD and all off-duty TCFES personnel.