DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ash left over from a campfire set a Sidney porch ablaze early Saturday morning, authorities say.

According to the Sidney Department of Fire, firefighters were dispatched just before 4:10 a.m. on June 17 to a home on the 300 block of Windsor Parke Drive. When the firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the homeowner attempting to put out a fire on the back porch with their garden hose.

The release states that hot ash from a campfire had started the blaze.

Crews quickly extinguished the blaze. The fire melted the siding outside the home, but it had not caught the home itself on fire, the release said. Overall, the fire damaged approximately $50,000 of property and other items.