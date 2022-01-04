DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two homes were damaged overnight after a camper caught fire on Monday.

Around 10:30 pm on January 3, Dayton fire crews responded to a camper fire on Kingsley Avenue. Crews on the scene found the camper had caught the owners’ house on fire as well as a neighboring home, DFD said, melting siding on both.

Chris Kinzeler, DFD District Chief said that crews quickly took the fire down, even with freezing temperatures making operations dangerous. No further damage was done to the nearby homes.

The Red Cross was called for two women who were living in the camper while their home was under renovation. Kinzeler said that no one was injured in the blaze.