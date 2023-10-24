PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Preble County woman is dead after a crash on Monday.

According to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent around 8:12 p.m. to the first block of North Main Street (State Route 503) in West Alexandria.

A preliminary investigation shows 70-year-old Mary Cooper of Camden was crossing North Main Street “in the middle of the block.” While crossing, it is believed that the driver of a vehicle headed northbound in the northbound lane struck Cooper.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office says Cooper was taken from the scene to Kettering Preble ER in Eaton. Cooper died from her injuries at the hospital.

At this time, the crash remains under investigation.