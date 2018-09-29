Calls to YWCA crisis support hotline increase

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- Anytime anyone needs them, there's always someone standing by YWCA's hotline. Mandi Chalmers could be one of the women picking up the phone when someone in crisis calls.

"We offer domestic violence services for women and children who are fleeing domestic violence. We also offer sexual assault services," Chalmers, a crisis support specialist said.

Chalmers works in the YWCA women's shelter and call center. While the organization usually helps about 125 woman a day, that number recently increased.

"Over the past three days we have noticed about a 20 percent increase in the calls we get," Chalmers said.

The intense coverage of sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is partly credited for the increase in calls.

"It does get people thinking. It gets people realizing 'maybe that wasn't okay what happened to me'," Chalmers said.

Chalmers said the increase isn't specific to this case. The number of calls they get tends to increase when many high profile sexual assault cases go public.

"Its empowering them to come forward, to tell their truth, to speak about it so it doesn't surprise me at all," Chalmers said.

For those women who have experienced domestic violence or sexual assault, Chalmers encourages them to reach out for help.

"My advice is call us. Give us a call. We are here to offer support. We will never pressure you," Chalmers said.

YWCA's location at 141 W Third Street as well as their hotline is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can call them at 937-222-SAFE.