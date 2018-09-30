Call to Duty ceremony held for Ohio National Guard 637th Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

DAYTON, Ohio(WDTN)- 150 men and women from Ohio National Guard's 637th said goodbye to their family and friends Saturday afternoon at a call to duty ceremony.

Among them is Ohio State University sophomore Kayla Hamm. This will be her first deployment.

"I'm pretty excited, kind of nervous, not so sure what to expect," Hamm said.

Assam Khan is also experiencing his first deployment. He is originally from Pakistan.

"I got an opportunity to come to America. So I feel like this is my opportunity to give back. I am a U.S. citizen," Khan said.

The 637th, a chemical company, is headed to Kuwait. They will first stop in Fort Hood for a month to do training.

Captain Bob Yarnell has been through this before.

"The first time I went, my kids were one, three and four years old. This time, they're 12, 11 and 9 years old. There's a little bit of a different challenge because they're in middle school," Yarnell said.

Hamm will be using her family as a support system.

"I'm definitely leaning on them and they're leaning on me," Hamm said.

Khan is will have his wife and daughter in the back of his mind.

"My daughter is three so we'll see what happens and how she acts," he said.

While leaving is hard, coming back can be just as challenging.

"Re-integration, you have to get back in the mold. So, it's a difficult time to initially leave and then get things settled," Yarnell said.

The company will be gone for a year. Support from loved ones back home is sure to help them make it through.

"You just got to push through and persevere until the end," Yarnell said.