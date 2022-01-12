SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) ­– Springboro Schools are closed for ‘Calamity Days’ Until Tuesday, January 18.

According to a release by the school district, all school buildings will be closed on Thursday and Friday, January 13 and 14. Classes will resume in person on Tuesday January 18.

“We apologize for the challenges this presents for many families, given the short timeframe,” The district said. “We simply do not have the teacher/staff coverage, due to absences, for all our students. Please understand this option is a last resort.”

The district said that staff has been doing everything possible to keep students in school, from managing shifting schedules to covering classes when a substitute is not available. However, the school said this strain is not sustainable, as COVID-19 continues to cause more and more absences.

“This is not a problem that is unique to Springboro,” the district said. “Districts throughout our region and the entire State of Ohio are facing the same challenges. To help offset this, we have increased our substitute pay and promoted the hiring of substitutes, educational assistants, and bus drivers throughout the school year. We would appreciate the support of our parents and community members who have continually shown their willingness to help during these unprecedented times.”