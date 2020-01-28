Semi overturns after driver falls asleep on U.S. 35 in Xenia Twp.

XENIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The cab of a semi-tractor trailer overturned on U.S. 35 in Xenia Twp. Tuesday morning, according to officials.

The crash happened at around 7 am on the ramp from N. Main Street to EB U.S. 35 in Xenia. The driver of the truck told 2 NEWS on the scene that he fell asleep, causing the overturned cab.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol on scene, the truck was carrying Nestle products. The driver of the truck was briefly trapped but was rescued and uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation. No lanes were blocked, as the semi crashed in a grassy area. OSP says it will take several hours before the semi is towed away due to muddy conditions. 2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.