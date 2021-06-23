Bystander hit by car during fight in Miamisburg, police looking for suspect

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a suspect who hit a bystander with a car in Miami Township.
Miami Township Police said officers were called to the Doubletree Guest Suites on the 300 block of Prestige Place on Tuesday, June 8 just before 5:30 p.m. According to police, two black females were in a physical fight when a bystander threatened to call police.
One of the females went into a white Toyota and hit one of the other bystanders with a car. Police said the other female got into the white Toyota and they both left the scene before officers arrived.
The bystander hit by the car has serious injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Miller at (937) 531-4062.