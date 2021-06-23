Bystander hit by car during fight in Miamisburg, police looking for suspect

Police are looking for a suspect who hit a bystander with a car in Miami Township. (Photo/Miami Township Police)

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a suspect who hit a bystander with a car in Miami Township.

Miami Township Police said officers were called to the Doubletree Guest Suites on the 300 block of Prestige Place on Tuesday, June 8 just before 5:30 p.m. According to police, two black females were in a physical fight when a bystander threatened to call police.

One of the females went into a white Toyota and hit one of the other bystanders with a car. Police said the other female got into the white Toyota and they both left the scene before officers arrived.

The bystander hit by the car has serious injuries.

(Photo/Miami Township Police)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Miller at (937) 531-4062.