Butler Twp. residents recovering from storm together
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio(WDTN)- As recovery efforts continue in the Miami Valley, it is the stories of caring and kindness that light up a dark time.
In Butler Township where people were caught in an EF-2 tornado, debris is still piled up around homes. Much of the curbside debris ready for pickup was piled hand by volunteers just trying to do their part.
"The generosity has just been phenomenal," Kristin Vance, a Butler Township resident said. Vance said there was no shortage of good people coming around to offer food, water, supplies or help with clean up.
The comradery is helping bring neighbors closer.
"(The night of the tornado) we all sat out here with the grill, emptied out our fridges, sat together and talked," Vance said.
"There's something about a situation where the power goes out. People go outside and they talk to each other. I think it really builds a sense of community," David Rubins another Butler Township resident said.
Rubins is spending his vacation time helping clean up. Not only are direct neighbors helping each other but so are businesses like America Honda.
"We want to just kind of do what we can to help," Troy Pope said.
An employee at Troy America Honday, Pope lives near the area the tornado hit. He and his volunteers got their hands dirty Tuesday pulling out debris big and small.
"Sometimes it's heartbreaking because you hear some of their stories and see the damage they've sustained but in some cases, they lost everything," Pope said.
Close to 200 families are dealing with the aftermath of the storm in Butler Township.
"It feels good to help them out. It feels good to be helped out and I think that's what a community is all about," Rubins said.
As more trash and tree limbs ar hauled out, people hope that sense of community grows even stronger.
"We all know each other but now we know each other a lot better. You can say that for sure," Vance said.
