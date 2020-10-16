Butler Twp. police search for missing woman

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Butler Township Police Department is looking for a woman who was reported missing Wednesday.

The department posted on its Facebook page Thursday that officers were informed of a possible missing adult Wednesday night by a home health nurse supervisor.

The missing woman is Carmen D. Woodson, also known as Carmen D. Woodson Powell. Woodson is described as a 53-year-old black female, 5-feet, 6-inches tall, 200 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

According to Butler Township Police, Woodson has no permanent home address but had been staying on Benchwood Road in Butler Township for approximately two weeks. Woodson has a cardiac condition and receives prescribed medication daily from her home health nurse. To their knowledge, she has not received the medication for about a week since they have been unable to locate her.

Police say Woodson could in the company of her estranged husband, Windell B. Woodson, but police have not been able to locate or contact him. Police say they have been unable speak with anyone who has direct knowledge of her whereabouts or when she was last seen. If you have any information about Woodson’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Butler Township Police at 937-890-2671 or call dispatch at 937-233-2080.