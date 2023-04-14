BUTLER TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — The Butler Township police sergeant who was seen on video punching a woman at a McDonald’s is set to appear in court.

On January 16, Butler Township police officers responded to a dispute at a McDonald’s. As officers were attempting to take a woman into custody, bystander video shows Sgt. Todd Stanley punching her in the face.

Ohio BCI was called to investigate the incident and Stanley was placed on administrative leave.

According to court records, Stanley entered a not-guilty plea after an assault charge was filed.

Stanley is expected to be arraigned in the Vandalia Municipal Court on Thursday, April 20.