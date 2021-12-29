BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a suspect who stole thousands of dollars from a bank in Butler Township Wednesday.

Butler Township Police Chief John Porter said around 1 p.m. police received a report of a shooting at the Drury Inn on Miller Lane. Minutes later, a call came in on a possible robbery at the Day Air Credit Union on York Commons Boulevard.

Crews from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Huber Heights, and Riverside all responded to assist. Porter said police soon determined that the shooting call was a ruse to draw crews away from the bank.

Police said the bank robbery suspect entered the Day Air Credit Union, showed a gun and demanded money from the clerks. Porter said it is believed that he got away with a little over $8,000 in cash. No one was injured in the robbery.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall to 5 feet 10 inches tall, medium build, wearing dark clothing including what is believed to be an older Walmart style vest, light blue ski cap, glasses, gray knit gloves, and blue and white gym style shoes.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP or email

police@butlertownship.com with any tips or information.