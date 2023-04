BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating after a reported shooting on Miller Lane late Thursday night.

According to Butler Township police, crews were on the scene of a shooting on Miller Lane near York Plaza.

The call for the shooting reportedly came in sometime after 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 13.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about any victims or suspects involved.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.