Butler Twp. meat shop says no need for panic buying after shortage concerns

BUTLER TWP., Ohio (WDTN — People are rushing to the stores to buy meat after concerns there could be a shortage, but a Butler Township meat shop stresses there is no need for panic buying.

“Obviously the coronavirus has instilled a lot of fear in consumers and there’s some degree of panic going on,” says Brunk’s Meat Shoppe owner Jack Brunk.

Brunk says about six weeks ago, business picked up and it’s been nearly non-stop since.

“We buy a lot. And we buy in advance. And we plan for the lines,” says Brunk.

The shop sees between 40 and 60 customers customers a day, but Brunk says he’s currently seeing anywhere from 150 to 250 customers a day.

“A lot of this is ground beef. People stocking up on ground beef, chicken, some of the essential proteins that they’re going to need to wait away that time they’re going to be inside their homes,” states Brunk.

Brunk says they buy from local suppliers, so they aren’t seeing bare shelves like some chains; however, they’re still seeing spot shortages on pork, chicken, and some of the steak meats, which has forced them to limit some items.

The boost in business also comes at a cost. In the last few weeks, he says there’s been a 20-30 percent price hike at the wholesale level, causing the shop to also raise its prices.

“We’re more concerned about the prices at a wholesale level and what that’s doing and the impact that’s having on our customers,” says Brunk.

As the supply chain has been disrupted, Brunk’s says right now it’s a matter of re-stocking and trying to keep up with demand.

“We expect that the supply chain will improve over the next three to four weeks,” says Brunk.

Brunk’s Meat Shoppe is located at 8634 N. Dixie Dr. and offers curbside pickup.