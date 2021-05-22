Butler Twp. home destroyed in Saturday morning fire

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A home in Butler Township was destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning.

The Butler Township Fire Department said the home on Dog Leg Road is a total loss. No people were home at the time of the fire, but there was a dog inside. Crews have not located the dog yet.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Photos from the scene show heavy fire damage to one side of the residence.

