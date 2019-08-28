Butler Township Walmart shooting suspect on the run after chase

Police investigate a shooting at the Butler Township Walmart on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A shooting suspect is on the run after a chase early Wednesday.

Authorities say it started just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Walmart on York Commons Boulevard in Butler Township.

Police responded to reports of a person shot and found a victim with a gunshot wound to the the leg.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Authorities have not released that person’s condition.

Police began searching for a black SUV connected to the shooting.

Dayton Police found the vehicle near Webster Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers chased the vehicle, with speeds nearing 90 miles per hour, before the suspect stopped near S. Findlay Street and Huffman Avenue and ran away.

The suspect vehicle in a shooting at the Butler Township Walmart on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 is located near S. Findlay Street and Huffman Avenue in Dayton. (Photo: Bear Everett)

Authorities say the suspect was armed with a handgun.

A K-9 unit was called to track the suspect, but did not find anyone.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Butler Township or Dayton Police.

