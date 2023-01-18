DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Butler Township Police Department will respond after a video surfaced of an incident involving two of the department’s officers.

According to the Butler Township Police Department, A bystander recorded video of an incident on January 16 where officers allegedly used force to arrest an individual. This incident is now under investigation according to department policies and procedures.

At this time, the department is reviewing all footage involved, including videos taken by the cruiser and the officers’ bodycams.

The department will speak on this incident in a press conference on Wednesday, January 18 at 3 p.m.