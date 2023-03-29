DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man from Butler Township has reportedly plead guilty to charges including gun and drug crimes.

According to a release, 46-year-old Timothy Jefferson, of Butler Township, plead guilty in the U.S. District Court to drug ang gun crimes. In the release, it says the crimes can carry a minimum of 15 years and go up to a life sentence in federal prison.

In specifics, it is said Jefferson has plead guilty to conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute amounts of drugs, such as cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine. He also admitted to “possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking”. The drug crimes have a minimum sentence of 10 years and the gun crime has a mandatory sentence of 5 years.

“According to court documents, from at least May 2021 until December 2021, Jefferson obtained bulk amounts of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine for resale and distribution in the greater Dayton area,” the release says. “Jefferson and others would travel out-of-state to receive the bulk amounts of narcotics, driving the drugs back to Southern Ohio and staying in hotels along the way.”

The Butler Twp. man will allegedly forfeit 3 firearms, many rounds of ammunition, a Chevrolet El Camino and over $55,000 in cash as a part of the conviction.

“Congress sets the mandatory and maximum statutory sentences. Sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the Court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors at a hearing at a later date,” the release said.

Multiple agencies reportedly announced the guilty plea was entered on March 28.