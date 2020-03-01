Butler Township church sends 4 million meals to Africa for HIV/AIDS relief

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Hundreds of volunteers gathered at Christian Life Center in Butler Township to participate in the 10th annual Hands Against Hunger food packing event.

More than 1700 church attendees and community members spent Friday, Saturday and Sunday packaging “Hope Boxes” filled with rice meals and water purifiers to send to eSwatini, Africa.

“It’s literally saving children’s lives because a lot of times its the only meal that a child or a widow will get in an entire day,” said Patrick Mckee, the outreach leader for CLC.

The country of eSwatini Africa,. formally known as Swaziland, is made up of around 1 million people, many whom are in need of help.

“It’s actually the highest percentage HIV/AIDS rate in the entire world,” explained Mckee. “A meal is crucial for people who are on medicine that have hiv and aids take. So for them to have a balanced diet is crucial for the medicine to work.

In one Hope Box is more than 200 rice meals and a packet of water purifiers that can clean more than 100 gallons of water.

“We say that everyone that packs a meal today feeds a child for an entire year,” said Mckee.

According to event organizers, anyone can do their part to help package the Hope Boxes.

“We can have people who are 7 years old or 77 years old all serving together. So it really doesn’t matter your age, your physical ability or inabilities..everyone can serve together for the greater good of the project,” said Christina Clark who has been volunteering with CLC for more than a decade.

