Butler High School student tests positive for COVID-19

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Vandalia-Butler City Schools says their first student has tested positive for COVID-19 at Butler High School. They say families of all students who were within close contact with the student have been notified and will be asked to follow quarantine procedures outlined by the health department.

Superintendent Rob O’Leary says the district does not plan to do a One Call announcement every time a student tests positive, but they plan to put a weekly update on their website each Friday in the ‘For Parents’ section. They will also post Frequently Asked Questions about close contact, and quarantine rules and procedures.

“Please remember, keep your children home from school if they are not feeling well. If your student has a COVID test, please make sure the student stays home until the results are confirmed,” he said in a Facebook statement Tuesday.

On a separate note, students at Demmitt Elementary will be dismissed at 1:15 p.m. on August 26 due to the heat.

