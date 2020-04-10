Butler County woman charged after companion animal abused

HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Monroe woman is facing animal cruelty charges after a companion animal was injured.

Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones said Friday that on Wednesday, April 08, 2020, Butler County Dog Wardens were called to a home in Monroe after several 911 calls from several witnesses said they saw a woman through a glass door body slamming and punching a black Labrador puppy.

The witnesses also said they could hear the puppy howling and yelping in pain until motionless, fearing it was dead. The puppy was seized by dog wardens and 32-year-old Gabrielle Johnson of Monroe was charged with Cruelty to a Companion Animal, according to Jones.

“Companion animals are just that, companions. You do not mistreat or abuse them and if you do, you will face a judge. It won’t be tolerated,” said Sheriff Jones.