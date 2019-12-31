Butler County Sheriff’s Office to offer free CCW classes to churches

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – In light of the recent shooting at a church in Texas, Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones announced his office is offering free CCW classes to churches “that have or are implementing security teams.”

“Unfortunately, in these days and times, no place is immune from mass shootings and we want our citizens to go to church without worry and fear feeling safe and secure to worship with their families and fellow church members,” Sheriff Jones said.

Anyone interested in the class must be involved in an approved church security team that is set up by a church leader or administrator. Those interested should email the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at ccwclass@butlersheriff.org.

