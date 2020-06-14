Butler County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing fisherman

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a forty-seven-year-old man last seen fishing in the Great Miami River.

A caller told authorities that Saturday around 8:30 p.m. the fisherman attempted to swim across the river and did not reach the other side.

The sheriff’s office said in a press release that the Emergency Response Services Team (ERS) and the Task Force One Dive Team were called to the scene along with multiple other agencies.

These rescue teams have been working diligently in this search effort near the US 27 bridge bordering Ross and Colerain Township.