Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team deployed to Louisiana

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team was deployed to Louisiana to assist after Hurricane Ida hit the region.

Sheriff Richard K. Jones said the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Services Team (ERS) was called up on Sunday to assist first responders in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Jones said the effects of Hurricane Ida has overwhelmed their resources in Louisiana in aiding the community. The ERS Team’s primary operation during this mission will be swift water rescue.

Twenty deputies consisting of nineteen ERS and one critical incident manager will be deployed. The Sheriff’s Office equipment was also requested to assist including eight vehicles to haul personnel and supplies, four boats, one side by side, one command trailer and an ERS truck.

Butler County Sheriff’s Office personnel will be deployed for 16 days.

“Our training and service to the community reaches far beyond the borders of Butler County. If we are called up to assist other agencies in a time of crisis, we will answer that call without hesitation,” said Sheriff Jones.