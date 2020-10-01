Butler County Sheriff deputies respond to fatal crash in Wayne Twp.

WAYNE TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START) are investigating a fatal accident that took place Thursday in Wayne Township.
The 35-year-old male driver was on Jacksonburg Road when he struck an SUV with his sedan around 11:32 a.m. CareFlight was called but they pronounced the driver of the sedan dead when they arrived.
The driver of the SUV was taken to Atrium hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
