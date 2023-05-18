MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — A bus driver in Butler County was fired after reportedly having “inappropriate communication” with a 12-year-old student.

According to our partners at WLWT, the bus driver worked for Petermann, a bus service contracted by Middletown City Schools.

The student’s mother had reportedly seen that the bus driver was communicating with her daughter through Snapchat and got concerned.

WLWT reported that the mother pretended to be her daughter, and messaged the bus driver asking him to hang out.

“His response was ‘Not a good idea. You just made my heart start beating super fast,'” the mother told WLWT.

“I was livid, and then it kept going. He ended up sending a selfie of himself to her, saying that she was his favorite.”

The student’s mother reported the bus driver to Middletown police and the school district, and he was terminated by Petermann following an investigation.

Chief David Birk with Middletown police reportedly said they are aware of the incident, however, there was no direct violation by the bus driver under Ohio law.