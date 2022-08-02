BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Butler County will be closing some Oxford Township roads for construction for an estimated four days, the Butler County Engineer’s Office said.

According to a release by the Butler County Engineer’s Office, Contreras Road will close 0.4 miles east of Riggs Road and 1.3 miles west of Fieldcrest Avenue on Monday, August 8. The road is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Friday, August 12.

The road will remain closed to all through traffic during this time, the release said, while crews work to replace a culver on Contreras Road.

While the road is closed, drivers are encouraged to take the following detours: Eastbound Contreras Road traffic will detour south on Riggs Road, east on Fairfield Road, and north on Fieldcrest Avenue. Westbound traffic will reverse this route.

Visit the BCEO website to see status updates concerning this and other road closures and advisories.