Butler County mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A sample of mosquitoes collected in Butler County have tested positive for West Nile virus.

Jennifer Bailer Health Commissioner for Butler County says, “While the public does not need to panic, now is a good time to focus on prevention. Help the county eliminate sources of standing water on your property to prevent mosquito eggs from hatching and developing into biting adults that spread the disease.”

West Nile virus affects the central nervous system and can be passed from mosquitos to humans. Symptoms include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, rash, and body aches. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, contact your healthcare provider.

Last year, the Ohio Department of Health reported 65 cases of West Nile virus in humans, including 6 deaths.

“Taking simple precautions like using bug spray and wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors can prevent potentially serious diseases caused by the bite of infected mosquito,” said Lori Landis Nursing Director for BCGHD.

Drain standing water

Change the water in the birdbaths and wading pools daily

Maintain window screens

Use EPA-registered insect repellents

West Nile virus has been detected in a variety of bird species, especially crows and jays. Report abnormal dead bird sightings to BCGHD by calling 513-863-1770.

The BCGHD provides free “dunks” to residents. For more information call 513-863-1770. Dunks kill mosquito larvae, but is harmless to birds, fish, wildlife, and pets.

