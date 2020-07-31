Butler County man pleads guilty to lying on federal form for firearm used in shooting of Det. Del Rio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Butler County man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Friday to making a false statement in connection with the acquisition of the firearm used in the shooting of Detective Jorge Del Rio.

Dayton Police Detective and DEA Task Force Officer Del Rio was shot on November 4, 2019, while executing a search warrant on Ruskin Road in Dayton.

Det. Jorge Del Rio

Delano Wells, 50, of Trenton, was charged by criminal complaint on November 5, 2019, with making false statements on a federal firearms form.

Court documents indicate that three firearms were recovered from the scene on Ruskin Road on November 4: two pistols with extended magazines and an AR-style weapon.

ATF was called to assist with tracing the three firearms and an urgent trace was requested for all three firearms recovered in the shooting.

Wells purchased all three firearms recovered from the scene, and at least six others in August and September 2019.

Wells admitted as part of his plea that he purchased firearms on behalf of another individual, which had been chosen by the other individual. Once Wells purchased the weapons, he would provide them to the other individual.

He lied on ATF Form 4473 by indicating “yes” he was buying the firearm for himself and no one else.

Wells faces up to 10 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on November 13.

